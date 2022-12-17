South Dakota State reaches FCS title game, will face North Dakota State

Credit: Erin Woodiel / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Isaiah Davis rushed for 158 yards and one touchdown to help top-seeded South Dakota State roll to a 39-18 home victory over fourth-seeded Montana State on Saturday to reach the FCS title game for the second time in three seasons.

The Jackrabbits (13-1) will face third-seeded North Dakota State in the championship game in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 8. This will be the Bison’s 10th trip in 12 seasons, and they have won nine national titles during that span.

North Dakota State (12-2) qualified for its latest title appearance with a 35-32 win over seventh-seeded Incarnate Word (12-2) on Friday in Fargo, N.D.

South Dakota State has won a school-record 13 straight games, including a 23-21 home win over North Dakota State on Oct. 15 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

The Bison will bring a seven-game winning streak into the title clash.

Montana State finishes 12-2.

–Field Level Media