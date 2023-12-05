Sonoma Raceway getting new pavement before 2024 NASCAR race

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in 23 years, Sonoma Racing is getting a full repave.

The full 12-turn, 2.520-mile road course in Sonoma, California will be completely repaved by time the NASCAR Cup Series returns from June 7-9 alongside the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards West.

The repaving contract has been awarded to Bay Cities Paving & Grading of Concord, California and will include both layouts of the road course used by NASCAR over the years in addition to the infield drag strip most famous for NHRA events.

The circuit has occasionally hosted the IndyCar Series as well.

Regardless of discipline, drivers typically resent when it is time to repave a race track because it creates more grip, which takes away from driver skill and generally makes it more difficult to pass. But in explaining the decision in a press release, track executive vice president and general manager Brian Flynn said it was simply time.

“Our racing surface is in use more than 300 days per year,” Flynn said. “While our headline event is the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR weekend, our raceway is used by car clubs, automotive enthusiasts, corporate clients and manufacturers on a daily basis. It’s important that we continue to upgrade this first-class facility for everyone who comes to Sonoma Raceway.”

The current surface will undergo milling after the final scheduled event of the year on December 16-17 and work is expected to last through January and February of next year.

Recognizing how drivers feel about repaves, Speedway Motorsports director of operations and development Steve Swift says the new aggregate is designed to replicate an older surface with their preferences in mind.

“The materials being used allow us to offer a track with a seasoned feel for the drivers,” Swift said. “This means competition should be exciting right off the bat in 2024.”

It’s a similar approach the company is currently taking with a repave at North Wilkesboro Speedway and the one that has been generally praised from two years ago at Atlanta Motor Speedway.