Sixers play without two All-Stars, still defeat Heat

Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points, Shake Milton added 20 and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat 113-106 on Monday.

Furkan Korkmaz contributed 18, Georges Niang chipped in with 15 and Tobias Harris had 14 for the short-handed Sixers.

Since it was the second leg of a difficult back-to-back, the Sixers opted to play without All-Stars Joel Embiid (back) and James Harden (hamstring).

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 22 and Kyle Lowry had 20. Caleb Martin also scored 14 and Tyler Herro had 10.

P.J. Tucker dropped in a shot in the lane for a 49-47 Heat lead with 3:54 left in the second quarter.

Paul Millsap responded with a three-point play and the Sixers regained a one-point advantage.

Butler converted a three-point play to equalize at 54 with 1:06 remaining.

The Sixers led 57-56 at halftime thanks in large part to Niang’s 13 points.

Butler paced the Heat with 15. Adebayo appeared to give the Heat a two-point advantage, but his deep 3-pointer was launched just after the buzzer sounded.

The game remained tight midway through the third with the Heat holding a 70-69 lead.

Butler then hit two free throws, Herro drove to the basket and scored and the Heat held a 74-69 advantage. Maxey came back with a trey to close within two with 3:14 left.

Philadelphia went ahead 80-78 at the end of the third.

Milton made consecutive baskets and the Sixers led 86-85 with 9:22 remaining in the fourth. On the Heat’s next possession, Lowry knocked down a 3-pointer and Miami moved back ahead by two.

Korkmaz soon made a trey, Harris hit a nifty shot just outside the lane and the Sixers took a 103-99 lead with 3:30 left.

When Maxey converted a three-point play high off the backboard with 2:18 remaining, the Sixers moved out to a 106-101 advantage.

Butler missed a 3-pointer and Maxey responded with a trey for an eight-point lead with 1:34 to go.

