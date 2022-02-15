Simone Biles, Texans DB Jonathan Owens engaged

Simone Biles and the rest of the Gold Over America Tour performed at KFC Yum! Center Saturday evening. Oct. 23, 2021Simone 02

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has her forever Valentine.

The gymnast announced her Valentine’s Day engagement to Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens on Tuesday.

“WOKE UP A FIANCÉE,” she posted to Twitter, along with a pair of engagement ring emojis. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married!”

WOKE UP A FIANCÉE ?????? I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! ????@jjowens_3 pic.twitter.com/BcrWvhEE38 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 15, 2022

Four photos accompanied Biles’ post, including one of the moment Owens got down on one knee to propose.

Biles, 24, and the 26-year-old Owens have been dating since 2020 after they met over social media.

She has credited him for helping her through tough times at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, when a case of the “twisties” forced her to withdraw from some events. She returned to win a bronze medal in the balance beam — her seventh overall Olympic medal.

Owens played in seven games (two starts) for the Texans in 2021. He made 17 tackles, intercepted one pass and recovered a fumble.

–Field Level Media