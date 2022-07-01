For Hulu-lovers looking to expand their streaming options, SHOWTIME with Hulu is an easy way to get exclusive SHOWTIME content without the hassle of a second subscription. With this premium Hulu add-on, you’ll get access to SHOWTIME’s entire streaming library with the most popular, thought-provoking, and entertaining titles you’ve come to know and love from the network.

For fans of “Billions,” “Shameless,” and “Dexter,” the SHOWTIME Hulu add-on allows you to select your favorite shows and movies from both services. Whether you’re a Hulu veteran or a new subscriber, you can test out the SHOWTIME add-on with the seven-day free trial before adding it to your subscription plan. Below, you’ll find all the information you need to help you decide if Hulu’s SHOWTIME add-on is right for you.

What is SHOWTIME?

SHOWTIME is one of the most prominent players in the premium cable space. Launched in 1976 and owned by ViacomCBS, SHOWTIME quickly established itself as HBO’s main competitor, offering a huge mix of content across various channels and platforms. With SHOWTIME’s streaming service, you can access the network’s complete library of exclusive content for just $10.99 per month.

For fans of current TV shows like “House of Lies” and “The Chi,” you can even live stream the latest episodes as they broadcast on the SHOWTIME East and SHOWTIME West networks. Once each episode airs on live TV, it’ll then be added to the streaming library so you won’t miss a thing.

Why get SHOWTIME with Hulu?

SHOWTIME with Hulu helps keep your subscriptions simple. You can purchase SHOWTIME as an add-on with any Hulu subscription, giving you access to Hulu’s entire on-demand library, as well as the complete library of SHOWTIME Originals. With Hulu’s SHOWTIME add-on, you can also live stream from the SHOWTIME East and West networks with a single subscription.

For viewers who love both “Black Monday” on SHOWTIME and “The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu,” you won’t have to settle. Instead, with Hulu’s SHOWTIME add-on, you can get the best of both worlds from two of the most popular streaming services at an affordable price.

How much does SHOWTIME with Hulu cost?

Hulu

Unfortunately, SHOWTIME isn’t any cheaper with Hulu than it is on its own. Whether you bundle SHOWTIME with Hulu or get a standalone subscription, access to the SHOWTIME streaming library costs $10.99 per month.

If you choose to add SHOWTIME to a Hulu base plan, you’ll pay $17.98 per month in total, which is less than the cost of a trip to the movie theater. If you’re looking to cut costs even further, Hulu offers a discount for subscribers who choose to pay annually, bringing the average monthly price down to about $16 for Hulu with SHOWTIME.

How to purchase the SHOWTIME add-on with Hulu

For existing Hulu subscribers:

Head to Hulu.com and log in to your account. Click on “My Account.” Select “Manage Add-ons.” Add the SHOWTIME add-on to your account and start streaming with a seven-day SHOWTIME free trial.

How to subscribe to Hulu

For new Hulu subscribers:

Head over to Hulu’s website. Choose your favorite Hulu plan. For Hulu’s base plan or the Hulu (No Ads) plan, you’ll get one month of Hulu for free. Enter your personal information and your billing information. Start streaming!

Plan Price Per Month Unique Features Ads? Hulu $6.99 3,000+ on-demand, ad-supported movies and TV shows Yes Hulu (No Ads) $12.99 3,000+ on-demand movies and TV shows, ad-free No Hulu + Live TV with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus $69.99 75+ live TV channels

3,000+ ad-supported titles in the on-demand library

Unlimited DVR cloud storage Yes Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus $75.99 75+ live TV channels

3,000+ ad-free titles in the on-demand library

Unlimited DVR cloud storage *No *Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV offers ad-free streaming on all on-demand content. However, live TV channels will still air commercials.

Is Hulu with SHOWTIME worth it?

If you love popular originals like “Billions,” “House of Lies,” and “Dexter,” but you aren’t crazy about purchasing SHOWTIME on its own, Hulu’s SHOWTIME add-on is an excellent alternative to keep your subscription simple. Between the two streaming services, you’ll find thousands of popular movies and TV shows, live streaming access to the SHOWTIME networks, and exclusive Hulu and SHOWTIME Originals for the ultimate entertainment combo. With this bundle, the hardest decision you’ll have to make is which show to watch first.

FAQs

Do you have to pay extra for SHOWTIME on Hulu?

SHOWTIME is an optional, premium add-on for Hulu subscribers. Adding SHOWTIME to a Hulu subscription (or purchasing it independently) costs $10.99 per month.

How do I add SHOWTIME to my Hulu bundle?

Follow the steps below to add the SHOWTIME add-on to your Hulu subscription:

Head to Hulu’s website and log in to your account. Click on “My Account.” Select “Manage Add-ons.” Add SHOWTIME to your account, and start streaming with a seven-day SHOWTIME free trial.

Is SHOWTIME included in Hulu?

Your Hulu subscription doesn’t include SHOWTIME, but you can purchase it as a premium add-on for an additional $10.99 per month.