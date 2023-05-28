Showboats score late to turn back Gamblers

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Kelley hooked up with Derrick Dillon for a 64-yard touchdown pass in the final two minutes of regulation and the host Memphis Showboats held on to beat the Houston Gamblers 23-20 on Sunday.

Memphis (4-3) established an early 13-3 before the Gamblers charged back. Houston running back Mark Thompson put his team up 20-16 on a 20-yard rushing score with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter.

But on the Showboats’ next play from scrimmage, Kelley hit Dillon for a completion and Dillon turned upfield, made two tacklers miss and sprinted away for the go-ahead score. Kelley finished with 146 yards on 12-of-24 passing, two touchdowns and one interception.

Thompson had two rushing TDs for the Gamblers (4-3). Kenji Bahar went 18-for-39 passing for 216 yards and two interceptions, including one in the final seconds after Houston had entered Memphis territory.

–Field Level Media