Short-term gain? 76ers’ title odds shrink with James Harden

Feb 2, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

How will James Harden mesh with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia?

When will Ben Simmons make his debut for Brooklyn? And will he be able to play enough with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for the Nets to hang onto a playoff spot?

Does Aaron Holiday provide enough extra juice in Phoenix for the Suns to compete with Golden State in the West?

The dust is still settling from one of the more dramatic NBA trade deadlines in recent history. And many of the answers to these questions will play out over the course of the next few months.

However, the blockbuster deal that sent Harden to Philly and Simmons to Brooklyn on Thursday was the catalyst for immediate movement at several sportsbooks.

The Sixers were widely viewed by oddsmakers to have received the biggest boost, at least as far as the 2022 NBA title is concerned. Philadelphia’s futures odds shortened at all major sportsbooks.

The Sixers, who opened the season at +1600 at BetMGM, are now +700 to win it all. They’re also being offered at +700 at WynnBet, where their Eastern Conference title odds also shortened from +400 to +325 after the Harden deal.

Philadelphia has moved from +500 from +1200 at PointsBet, equal to the Nets, whose odds briefly lengthened to +600 after Thursday’s trade. The Sixers are also co-favorites to win the East at +300 along with Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

“While it may have been a relatively steep price to pay overall, in terms of present value the picks do not matter,” PointsBet senior trader Sam Garriock told Field Level Media. “For this particular season, Philly should be seen right at the top in terms of title contenders out East.”

The Nets have lost 10 consecutive games to fall to eighth in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. There’s significant uncertainty among their big three: when will Simmons return to the court; when will Durant return from his knee injury; and will New York City remove its mask mandate, which would clear Kyrie Irving to play full time again?

Brooklyn remains the +425 title favorite at MaximBet ahead of Golden State and Phoenix at +500. Milwaukee is being offered at +600 and Philadelphia moved to +700 from +1500.

“MaximBet has exposure on the Nets so they kept them favored despite many other books moving the Warriors to favorites,” MaximBet odds consultant Scott Cooley told Field Level Media. “And at the end of the day, Simmons is a really good fit for Brooklyn given they don’t need him to contribute offensively, just facilitate, rebound and play defense.”

The movement has been similar at BetRivers.com. The Nets’ title odds lengthened slightly from +400 earlier in the week to +450, while their Eastern Conference odds remained at +200.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are now +700 to win the title (from +1200) and +300 to win the East (from +650).

The Suns’ relatively quiet trade deadline did little to impress oddsmakers, with the Warriors remaining favored to win the Western Conference.

Phoenix’s title odds dropped from +450 to +500 at PointsBet and have moved from +400 to +450 at BetMGM. However, the Suns and Warriors are both +200 to win the West at BetMGM, where Phoenix leads the action with 36.3 percent of the total bets and 60.2 percent of the money wagered.

Sports betting is legal in Arizona but not yet in California. The Warriors are third with 16.2 percent of the Western Conference champion bets at BetMGM, also behind the Memphis Grizzlies with 17.8 percent of the bets at +1100.

–Field Level Media