Shopify Rebellion wins Game Changers Championship

Shopify Rebellion won the Valorant Champions Tour’s Game Changers Championship by defeating Team Liquid Brazil 3-2 in the best-of-five Grand Final on Sunday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Shopify Rebellion won the $180,000 grand prize at the all-female tournament. Team Liquid Brazil settled for the $110,000 second prize.

Canadian-Vietnamese Shopify player Ava “florescent” Eugene earned MVP honors.

In a back-and-forth grand final, Team Liquid Brazil rallied twice to tie but Shopify always had an answer.

Shopify Rebellion opened with a 14-12 overtime win on Haven, but Liquid answered 13-11 on Lotus. Shopify ran away with a 13-5 victory on Breeze but Liquid tied it again with a 13-7 result on Sunset.

On the decisive fifth map, Ascent, Shopify prevailed 13-6.

Shopify Rebellion concluded a strong run through the upper bracket, with 2-0 wins over Chao Hui EDward Gaming and BBL Queens and a 2-1 comeback win over G2 Gozen in the upper-bracket final.

Liquid lost to G2 Gozen in the opening match of the double-elimination bracket, then stormed through the lower bracket and avenged the loss with a 2-0 win over G2 Gozen in the lower-bracket final.

VCT Game Changers Championship results, prize pool:

1. $180,000 — Shopify Rebellion

2. $110,000 — Team Liquid

3. $80,000 — G2 Gozen

4. $50,000 — Team SMG

5-6. $25,000 — BBL Queens, KRU Blaze

7-8. $15,000 — Evil Geniuses GC, Chao Hui EDward Gaming

