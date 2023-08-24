Shohei Ohtani’s free agency seriously altered after news Los Angeles Angels star may need Tommy John surgery

Shohei Ohtani is just a few months away from being the biggest free agent in MLB history, however, what he ends up making and the years he gets in a new deal may be different than originally expected with the news that he has a torn UCL.

The Los Angeles Angels surprised many in the sport when they decided not to trade Shohei Ohtani for what could have been a groundbreaking return at the trade deadline, and instead chose to go all-in on a push to reach the postseason with the MVP candidate. Unfortunately for the Angels, that strategy has proven to be an epic failure.

Despite the acquisitions of impact players like ace Lucas Giolito and sluggers Randal Grichuk and CJ Cron, the team has not responded in the way the front office hoped for. The Angels have performed terribly in August and with the month nearly over, they are right near the bottom of the American League West and a stunning 10.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the AL.

Shohei Ohtani stats (2023): .304 AVG, .405 OBP, .664 SLG, 44 HR, 91 RBI, 97 R

Shohei Ohtani has torn UCL, won’t pitch again in 2023

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

However, insult was added to injury on Wednesday night when Ohtani exited his start versus the Cincinnati Reds in less than two innings with what was called arm fatigue. However, after further testing, it was discovered that the 29-year-old had a torn UCL. An injury that often infamously leads to Tommy John surgery being required.

Following the game, the Los Angeles Angels confirmed that the Japanese superstar is done as a pitcher in 2023, and it is unclear how the injury will affect his role as an everyday player. It is possible he could move forward as the team’s primary DH, as he did in the team’s second game of their doubleheader yesterday. Furthermore, he hit a home run with the injury in the afternoon matchup he left early from.

But with their season lost one has to wonder if it is worth it since the organization hopes to re-sign him to a long-term deal this winter.

If Shohei Ohtani did require Tommy John surgery, it would be the second time that he has undergone the procedure after requiring it back in 2018.

The three-time All-Star is expected to earn a record-breaking contract in free agency due to his ability to pitch and hit at an elite level. But if there are doubts about the pitching side of that equation, it may mean he won’t receive a rumored contract for over half a billion dollars.