Shohei Ohtani reportedly could make shocking return to Los Angeles Angels for 2 major reasons

While most MLB experts expect Shohei Ohtani to be wearing a different uniform starting next year, a new report claims the Los Angeles Angels are becoming a favorite to re-sign their top star.

With the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings underway, there is no bigger story in the league right now than the monumental decision Shohei Ohtani will make about his future. Despite undergoing Tommy John surgery in October for the second time during his career, the Japanese megastar is expected to land a record-shattering contract this month.

Since the 2023 season came to a close, the assumption by many is that Ohtani’s time with the Angels was over. And all reports have suggested he wants to compete for a consistent winner. Something Los Angeles hasn’t been during his six seasons there, and there are no signs that will change any time soon.

That is why organizations like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and even the San Francisco Giants have been viewed as serious contenders for the 29-year-old two-time MVP. However, on Monday ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney had a fascinating piece of intel that suggests LA should not be an afterthought in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes.

Shohei Ohtani stats (2023): .304 AVG, .412 OBP, .654 SLG, 44 HR, 95 RBI, 102 R

“One player agent thinks he’s going back to the Angels, because of money, sure, but also because he is devoted to routine and no organization would offer him more autonomy than the Angels,” Olney wrote on X.

Shohei Ohtani’s price tag now likely to land closer to $600 million

It is underappreciated, but uprooting a family and lifestyle is a big decision for any person and will surely be a major factor for the three-time All-Star who has grown very comfortable with the Angels franchise. And they surely will give him a huge amount of influence because they know how important he is to the franchise.

That importance, which includes a huge amount of Ohtani-specific revenue each year, is also another reason why the Angels are likely to pay an obscene rate to keep him. Something LA owner Arte Moreno has already done for players many times in the past.

That desperation could be huge because New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on Monday that “word is the bidding [for Ohtamni] has already gone well north of $500 million, possibly on the way to close to $600 million.”

The $500 million price tag would already set North American athlete pay records and was a tough pill to swallow for most teams. Going to $600 million may eliminate several suitors and increase the Angels’ chances.