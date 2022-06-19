Shock win again, off to 8-0 start in Midseason Madness qualifying

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Shock ran their record to 8-0 with a sweep of the Boston Uprising in the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition on Sunday.

The Shock (8-0) are two games ahead of the pack in the West standings. All four of the day’s matches were from the West. The Houston Outlaws (5-2) also won in a sweep, and the Florida Mayhem (5-3) and Paris Eternal (1-7) added victories.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play the following week.

The Shock began their match with the Uprising (2-6) with a 2-0 win on Ilios. They put Boston away with a 3-0 win on Eichenwalde and a 2-1 victory on Route 66.

The Outlaws also began their conquest of the Vancouver Titans (0-7) with a 2-0 win on Ilios. They followed up with wins on Midtown, 3-0, and Watchpoint: Gibraltar, 3-2.

The Mayhem won the first two maps against the Toronto Defiant (4-4), first 2-1 on Oasis and then 3-2 on Midtown. The Defiant rallied for a 3-2 win on Circuit Royal, but Florida clinched the match with a 1-0 victory on Colosseo.

The Eternal had to go the distance to defeat the New York Excelsior (1-7). Paris opened with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, but the Excelsior stormed back with victories on Eichenwalde, 4-3, and Watchpoint: Gibraltar, 3-2. The Eternal recovered, however, winning 1-0 on Colosseo to tie the match, and clinching it with a 2-1 victory on Ilios.

Action resumes Friday with five matches:

East

–Philadelphia Fusion vs. Los Angeles Valiant

–Chengdu Hunters vs. Seoul Dynasty

West

–London Spitfire vs. New York Excelsior

–Florida Mayhem vs. Dallas Fuel

–Atlanta Reign vs. Vancouver Titans

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 8-0, +19, 9 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-2, +12, 9

3. Dallas Fuel, 5-3, +4, 7

4. Houston Outlaws, 5-2, +6, 6

T5. Florida Mayhem, 5-3, +8, 6

T5. Atlanta Reign, 5-3, +5, 6

7. London Spitfire, 5-3, +1, 5

T8. Washington Justice, 4-4, +1, 5

T8. Toronto Defiant, 4-4, -1, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 2-6, -10, 2

T11. New York Excelsior, 1-7, -13, 1

T11. Paris Eternal, 1-7, -15, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-7, -17, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 4-2, +6, 7 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 5-1, +8, 6

3. Shanghai Dragons, 5-1, +4, 6

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-3, +2, 5

5. Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, -4, 2

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 1-5, -5, 1

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-5, -11, 1

–Field Level Media