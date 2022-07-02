Shock stay dominant at OWL Midseason Madness qualifying

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Shock continued their dominant roll with a sweep on Saturday, upping their record to 11-0 at the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition.

The first-place Shock took advantage of the last-place and winless Vancouver Titans in a 3-0 victory. The Titans fell to 0-11.

In other West region play, the Los Angeles Gladiators (9-2) remained in second place with a 3-1 win over the Washington Justice (4-6) while the Toronto Defiant (6-5) came back twice in a 3-2 decision over the Paris Eternal (1-10).

The Shock jumped out to an early lead with a 2-0 win on Oasis, but followed with close victories on King’s Row (3-2) and Watchpoint: Gibraltor (5-4) to complete the sweep.

The Gladiators, aiming to stay two games within the unbeaten Shock, took Lijiang Tower 2-0 and Midtown 3-2 for a quick 2-0 match advantage. To their credit, the Justice responded with a 2-1 win on Dorado to stay alive, but Los Angeles closed out the win by winning 1-0 on Colosseo.

The Defiant went the distance to move over .500. The Eternal struck first with a 2-1 win on Ilios before Toronto tied the score, taking King’s Row 3-2. Paris again took a one-map lead, claiming victory on Route 66, 2-1. But the Defiant evened the match again, winning 1-0 on New Queen Street. Toronto then scored a 2-1 triumph on Oasis to take the match.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play scheduled for the following week.

Action continues Sunday with five matches:

Hangzhou Spark vs. Seoul Dynasty (East)

Los Angeles Valiant vs. Shanghai Dragons (East)

Washington Justice vs. London Spitfire (West)

Dallas Fuel vs. New York Excelsior (West)

Boston Uprising vs. Florida Mayhem (West)

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 11-0, +26, 12 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 9-2, +19, 12

3. Dallas Fuel, 7-3, +10, 9

4. Houston Outlaws, 7-3, +7, 8

5. London Spitfire, 7-3, +7, 7

6. Atlanta Reign, 6-5, +4, 7

7. Toronto Defiant, 6-5, 0, 6

8. Florida Mayhem, 5-5, +3, 6

9. Washington Justice, 4-6, -3, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 3-6, -7, 3

11. New York Excelsior, 1-8, -16, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 1-10, -22, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-11, -28, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 7-2, +13, 10 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 7-2, +13, 8

3. Shanghai Dragons, 6-3, +1, 7

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 4-6, -3, 6

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-5, +2, 5

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-6, -5, 3

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-9, -21, 1

–Field Level Media