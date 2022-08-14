Shock sits atop OWL Summer Showdown qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Titans and the San Francisco Shock won their matches in sweeps on Sunday during qualifying for Overwatch League’s Summer Showdown.

Shock (2-0), one of three teams atop the West standings, defeated Florida Mayhem (1-1), while the Titans (1-1) got the best of Paris Eternal (0-2).

San Francisco is in first place by virtue of its plus-four in game records during its matches. Dallas Fuel and Toronto Defiant are also 2-0, but hold a plus-three mark.

Dallas and Toronto won the day’s other matches, both by 3-1 scores. Fuel defeated New York Excelsior (1-1), while Defiant knocked off Atlanta Reign (0-2).

Shock’s map wins came 2-0 on Ilios, 2-1 on Midtown and 4-3 on Junkertown. Vancouver swept 2-0 on Oasis, 3-2 on Paraiso and 2-1 on Circuit Royal.

Dallas lost its first map, Lijiang Tower, 2-1, but didn’t lose again. It responded by winning 3-2 on Hollywood and 3-0 on Circuit Royal before closing things out on Colosseo.

Defiant also fell short on the first map, losing 2-1 on Oasis. After that, Toronto won 3-2 on Paraiso, 2-1 on Junkertown and 1-0 on New Queen Street.

Five matches are set for Friday:

(East)

Shanghai Dragons vs. Guangzhou Charge

Seoul Dynasty vs. Hangzhou Spark

(West)

New York Excelsior vs. Vancouver Titans

San Francisco Shock vs. Boston Uprising

Toronto Defiant vs. Dallas Fuel

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 2-0, +4, 2 points

T2. Dallas Fuel, 2-0, +3, 2

T2. Toronto Defiant 2-0, +3, 2

T4. Vancouver Titans, 1-1, +2, 1

T4. Washington Justice, 1-1, +2, 1

6. London Spitfire, 1-1, +1, 1

7. Houston Outlaws, 1-1, 0, 1

T8. Boston Uprising, 1-1, -1, 1

T8. Florida Mayhem, 1-1, -1, 1

T8. New York Excelsior, 1-1, -1, 1

11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-2, -2, 0

12. Atlanta Reign, 0-2, -4, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-2, -6, 0

East

T1. Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Philadelphia Fusion, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0, 0

–Field Level Media