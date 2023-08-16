Reports offer big update on Shane van Gisbergen’s full-time future in NASCAR with Trackhouse Racing

A pair of recent reports suggest news on Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen revealing his decision on his full-time plans in NASCAR is imminent and a deal is likely already done.

One of the more fascinating stories in NASCAR recently is on the addition of New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen to the racing circuit’s driver ranks. The 34-year-old stunned the racing world in July when he made his Cup Series debut at the Chicago street course and took home the checkered flag. It was the first time a driver had won their NASCAR debut in 60 years.

Following the win, many have wondered if van Gisbergen will leave the Supercars circuit and make America’s most popular racing league his full-time home. Well, late last month the Kiwi confirmed that he is indeed hoping to take his talents to NASCAR in 2024.

After van Gisbergen drove for Trackhouse Racing, via PROJECT91, at Chicago and then again at the Verizon 200 race held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week, the assumption was it was a matter of time before he would put pen to paper on a full-time deal with the powerhouse organization.

Shane van Gisbergen’s replacement in Australia has been announced

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Well, late last week Sports Business Journal reported that Trackouse Racing and the Australian Supercars talent were “finalizing a deal” to make him a part of the team in 2024. However, a key part of the contract is that it will be a wide-ranging developmental deal that may mean he will not compete in the Cup Series full-time right away next season.

Adding further fire to the billowing smoke of rumors that he is done with Supercars and heading to NASCAR is the fact that on Tuesday his current — and soon-to-be former — employer Triple Eight Race Engineering announced that they signed Will Brown to a three-year deal to join the Red Bull Ampol Racing team starting in 2024.

Now it seems it is just a waiting game until what appears to be a highly likely full-time pact between Shane van Gisbergen and Trackhouse Racing is officially announced.