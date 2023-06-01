MLB insider identifies Shane Bieber as potential trade candidate, 4 potential landing spots

The Cleveland Guardians enter June far lower in the MLB standings than they expected, leading to MLB trade rumors suggesting that starting pitcher Shane Bieber could be dealt this summer.

Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, is the ace of Cleveland’s rotation. He entered June with the lowest ERA (3.72) and the most strikeouts (53) on the team, leading a rotation that ranks 14th in ERA. However, the Guardians’ lineup has kept them under .500 heading into the summer.

Shane Bieber contract: $10.01 million salary (2023), ’24 arbitration eligible, free agent in ’25

Cleveland still has a shot to win the AL Central. Entering play on June 1, the Minnesota Twins sat in first place with a 29-27 record and a 3.5-game lead over the Guardians. It leaves the door open to Cleveland winning the division and hosting a playoff series, but the team still has the fourth-worst record in the American League.

Jon Heyman explained to MLB Network that he believes the Guardians could seek to trade Bieber this summer, especially if they don’t really believe they are contenders.

Shane Bieber stats (2023): 3.72 ERA, 1.29 WHIP across 75 innings pitched

Even if Cleveland turns things around, there’s a possibility Bieber is traded. The Guardians’ organization boasts a wealth of pitching depth and have several options to choose from if a spot opens up in their starting rotation.

Trading Bieber for another MLB player could also help the Guardians improve immediately, with an upgrade to the lineup helping a team that ranks 30th in slugging, 29th in runs scored and 27th in OBP.

Money could also play a significant role in the decision. While Bieber’s $10 million salary this season is an affordable price, arbitration next offseason will increase his salary. With the Guardians likely to lose him in free agency by 2025, moving him now could be the best move for the club.

Keeping all of that in mind, let’s examine the best trade destinations for Shane Bieber.

Identifying Shane Bieber trade landing spots

The summer could be the perfect time for Cleveland to trade Bieber. He would be under contract for the next 1.5 seasons, proving a level of club control for whatever team acquires him. If the Guardians wait until the trade deadline in 2024, it would lower Bieber’s price significantly.