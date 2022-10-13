Several players test positive for COVID-19 at Worlds 2022

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Several competitors tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain online while playing their respective teams’ remaining matches in the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.

DWG KIA jungler Geon-bu “Canyon” Kim, EDward Gaming’s Yechan “Scout” Lee and Gen.G players Dong-bin “Score” Go, Moo-seong “Museong” Kim and Ji-hoon “Chovy” Jeong tested positive for the virus.

Per Riot Games’ health policy, players affected by COVID-19 must compete on a LAN network built in the isolation facilities. If they are unable to compete, teams are permitted to assign a substitute player in their absence.

Worlds 2022 is taking place in New York for the group stage.

–Field Level Media