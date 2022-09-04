Seth Brown, Athletics deny Orioles’ bid for sweep

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Brown had three hits, including two home runs, Adrian Martinez threw six scoreless innings and the visiting Oakland Athletics defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 to salvage the finale of the three-game series.

Rookie Cody Thomas had three hits in his third major league game and Shea Langeliers had a two-run single for the A’s, who had lost four straight.

Baltimore’s four-game winning streak ended as it prepares to welcome the team ahead of it for the third American League wild card, the Toronto Blue Jays, to Camden Yards for a four-game series beginning with a doubleheader on Monday.

After shutting down the New York Yankees’ lineup last Sunday, Martinez (4-3) turned in another strong effort Sunday against the Orioles. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four.

Orioles starter Spenser Watkins (4-6) gave up four runs on nine hits over six innings. He walked one and didn’t strike out a batter.

Ramon Urias and Anthony Santander had two hits apiece for Baltimore, which despite the loss has won five straight series for the first time since 2014.

Baltimore’s best chance came in the first. Adley Rutschman singled with one out and Santander followed with a double to right field. With the infield in, Ryan Mountcastle grounded to shortstop and Sheldon Neuse threw Rutschman — running on contact — out at home.

Oakland took a 1-0 lead in the second when Brown, Thomas and Neuse strung together one-out singles.

Vimael Machin led off the Oakland third with a walk and went to third base on Stephen Vogt’s one-out double. Langeliers then lined a 1-0 pitch to center, scoring both runners to increase the lead to 3-0.

Leading off the sixth, Brown hit Watkins’ first pitch out to right center, and with two outs in the eighth, Brown connected off Nick Vespi for his 19th homer of the season.

–Field Level Media