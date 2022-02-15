Seoul Dynasty’s JJoNak stepping away from OWL

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Fans raise a tifo during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Seoul Dynasty flex support Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang is taking a break from professional Overwatch League play due to personal reasons, the organization announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old South Korean joined Seoul Dynasty in October after spending nearly four years with New York Excelsior. He won OWL MVP honors in 2018.

“I had an issue with my health for a long time and recently this issue got worse,” JJoNak wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “Unfortunately, I cannot show more performance to the fans and win the League in Seoul Dynasty… I am planning to take a break and do some live streaming soon.”

Seoul Dynasty’s roster consists of Dong-eon “FITS” Kim, Joon-yeong “Profit” Park, Young-wan “Creative” Kim, Hak-yong “Stalk3r” Jeong, Myeong-hwan “smurf” Yoo and Jun-woo “Vindaim” Park.

