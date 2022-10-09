Seoul Dynasty stay hot in Countdown Cup qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Seoul Dynasty strengthened their lead atop the East region on Sunday by outlasting the Philadelphia Fusion in a qualifying match for the Overwatch League’s Countdown Cup.

The Dynasty recorded a 2-0 win on Nepal before dropping 3-2 and 1-0 decisions on King’s Row and Route 66, respectively. Seoul responded with a 1-0 victory on New Queen Street and 2-0 triumph on Ilios.

In other East action, the Shanghai Dragons posted a 3-0 win over Chengdu Hunters.

The Dragons dispatched the Hunters after notching a 2-1 victory on Oasis, a 3-1 triumph on Eichenwalde and a 3-2 win on Junkertown.

The three teams in the East that finish the regular season with the most league points will qualify for the playoffs, while the top six finishers in the West will do the same.

The other berths in each playoff bracket will be determined through the play-ins taking place Oct. 14-15 in the East and Oct. 21-22 in the West as part of the Countdown Cup. Seeding for the Countdown Cup is based on results in the ongoing qualifying matches.

Two West playoff bids will be awarded via the Countdown Cup, while one East playoff bid will be at stake.

The double-elimination playoffs will begin Oct. 30. The playoff bracket will culminate in the first in-person Grand Finals in three years at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center on Nov. 4. The grand prize is $1 million, while the runner-up team will earn $500,000.

Action continues Sunday with three matches in the West region:

West:

–Paris Eternal vs. Vancouver Titans

–Atlanta Reign vs. Dallas Fuel

–Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Boston Uprising

Overwatch League — Countdown Cup standings, with points, match record and map differential (*clinched playoff berth)

West

1. *Los Angeles Gladiators, 5 points, 5-0, +11

2. *Dallas Fuel, 4 points, 4-1, +9

3. Atlanta Reign, 4 points, 4-1, +7

4. *Houston Outlaws, 3 points, 3-1, +5

5. Washington Justice, 3 points, 3-3, -3

6. Boston Uprising, 2 points, 2-1, +4

7. London Spitfire, 2 points, 2-2, -2

8. Toronto Defiant, 1 point, 1-3, -2

9. *San Francisco Shock, 1 point, 1-3, -4

T10. New York Excelsior, 1 point, 1-3, -5

T10. Florida Mayhem, 1 point, 1-3, -5

12. Vancouver Titans, 1 point, 1-4, -7

13. Paris Eternal, 0 points, 0-3, -8

East

1. *Seoul Dynasty, 5 points, 5-1, +11

2. Guangzhou Charge, 4 points, 4-2, +3

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 3 points, 3-3, +3

4. *Shanghai Dragons, 3 points, 3-3, +1

5. Los Angeles Valiant, 3 points, 3-3, -5

6. Chengdu Hunters, 2 points, 2-4, -5

7. Hangzhou Spark, 1 point, 1-5, -8

–Field Level Media