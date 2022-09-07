Senators sign forward Tim Stutzle to 8-year, $66.8M extension

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators signed forward Tim Stutzle to an eight-year extension worth $66.8 million Wednesday, part of a busy — and expensive — offseason for the club.

The deal has an average annual value of $8.35 million annually.

“Reaching a long-term agreement with Tim represents another significant step forward for this organization,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release. “Tim is a dynamic offensive player who utilizes an exceptional blend of speed and skill to be a consistent difference maker. He’s electrifying and has quickly become a fan favorite for good reason.”

The extension comes after long-term deals with Claude Giroux (three years, $19.5 million), Josh Norris (eight years, $63.6 million) and Mathieu Joseph (four years, $11.8 million).

Stutzle, 20, recorded career highs in all major statistical categories in 2021-22, his second season with the club. He ranked second among Senators with 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) while registering 37 penalty minutes over 79 regular-season games.

The Senators selected Stutzle, from Germany, No. 3 overall in the 2020 draft. He tallied 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) as a rookie in 2020-21.

–Field Level Media