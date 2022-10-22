fbpx
Published October 22, 2022

Secret, Tundra reach International upper bracket final

All esports players expertly move their mouses during the York County School of Technology esports practice, February 19, 2020.Ydr Cc 3 10 20 York Tech Esports
Credit: Cameron Clark, York Daily Record, York Daily Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Team Secret and Tundra Esports swept their way into The International 2022 upper-bracket final in Singapore.

Secret defeated Thunder Awaken on Saturday, winning in 44 minutes on green and 42 minutes on red. Tundra also won 2-0, beating Team Aster in 50 minutes on green and 40 minutes on red.

Team Secret and Tundra Esports will meet on Oct. 29, with the winner advancing to the best-of-five grand final on Oct. 30. The current prize pool for the Dota 2 event is up to $17.3 million.

Thunder Awaken and Team Aster dropped into Round 4 of the lower bracket.

In Saturday’s lower-bracket Round 2 action, OG and Team Liquid both stayed alive with 2-1 victories.

OG opened with a 39-minute win on green against Gaimin Gladiators, who evened the match with a 55-minute victory on green. OG eliminated GG with a 41-minute triumph, also on green.

Liquid began with a 34-minute win on red against Entity, who answered with a 43-minute win on red. Liquid sent Entity home with a 52-minute decision on green.

The main event continues this weekend:
–beastcoast vs. PSG.LGD (lower bracket Round 3)
–OG vs. Team Liquid (lower bracket Round 3)
–Team Aster vs. beastcoast/PSG.LGD winner (lower bracket Round 4)
–Thunder Awaken vs. OG/Liquid winner (lower bracket Round 4)

The International 2022 prize pool:
No. 1 — 45 percent of total: TBD
No. 2 — 13 percent: TBD
No. 3 — 9 percent: TBD
No. 4 — 6 percent: TBD
5th-6th — 3.5 percent: TBD
7th-8th — 2.5 percent: TBD
9th-12th — 2 percent: Evil Geniuses, BOOM Esports, Gaimin Gladiators, Entity
13th-16th –1.5 percent: Hokori, Team Spirit, Fnatic, Royal Never Give Up
17th-18th — .25 percent: Soniqs, Talon Esports
19th-20th — .25 percent: BetBoom Team, TSM

–Field Level Media

