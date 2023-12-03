Second-quarter surge pushes Lakers past Rockets

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis recorded his 17th double-double while Austin Reaves scored 18 points off the bench as the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 107-97 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Davis paired 27 points with 14 rebounds and added five blocks. Reaves overcame an 0-for-4 start and finished 6 for 11 from the floor with four rebounds and three steals. That duo combined for 21 points during a 25-2 second-quarter run that enabled the Lakers to seize control.

LeBron James added 16 points and seven assists while Max Christie tallied 12 points off the bench for the Lakers, who welcomed Jarred Vanderbilt back to their rotation after he missed the first 20 games with a heel injury. Vanderbilt grabbed four rebounds over 14 scoreless minutes.

Alperen Sengun produced 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks while Fred VanVleet had 22 points and seven assists for Houston, which remained winless on the road.

The Rockets started 7 for 9 inside the arc and led 21-12 before the Lakers surged behind Davis, who was stunned in the opening moments after taking an elbow to the nose from Rockets guard Jalen Green.

Davis was the linchpin of an 11-2 run that helped the Lakers to cut the deficit to 30-25 entering the second.

But Houston collapsed in the second period, missing 13 of 18 shots — including 4 of 5 3-pointers — while committing six turnovers that the Lakers converted into eight points. While the Rockets went nearly six minutes without a field goal between a VanVleet layup at the 7:06 mark and his 3-pointer with 1:23 left in the half, the Lakers turned their decisive run into a 54-38 advantage.

Reaves scored 13 points during the push including four free throws, a three-point play, a 3-pointer and a dunk. Davis added eight points that featured four free throws and a dunk.

The Rockets cut what was a 16-point halftime deficit to 10 points four times in the third quarter, but when Reaves rebounded his own missed free throw and Christie beat the buzzer with a 3, the Lakers carried an 86-72 lead into the fourth.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka was assessed his second technical and ejected in the fourth quarter.

