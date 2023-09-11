Seattle Seahawks set to host 9-time Pro Bowler for visit after injuries in Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a brutal 30-13 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams to open their season on Sunday.

Even more so than losing in that manner, head coach Pete Carroll and Co. saw multiple players go down to injury. That includes stud young left tackle Charles Cross, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with turf toe.

This has led to Seattle potentially looking for a reinforcement on the offensive line. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters is set to meet with the Seahawks on Tuesday. Per the report, the interest is real.

Peters, 41, has made it clear that he wants to continue his NFL career after playing last season with the Dallas Cowboys. There could very well be an opportunity in the Pacific Northwest for him to do that.

In addition to Cross going down on Sunday, right tackle Abraham Lucas had to exit with a knee injury. Carroll indicated that it’s an old issue for Lucas but would not expand on whether the second-year tackle would be available next week against the Detroit Lions.

A veteran of 19 NFL seasons, Jason Peters earned nine consecutive Pro Bowl appearances as a member of the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles from 2007-2016.

Peters has 219 career starts under his belt, including one for the Cowboys a season ago. At the very least, he would provide Seattle depth moving forward if the visit goes well.