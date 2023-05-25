Sean Payton: Russell Wilson ‘looks good and looks sharp’

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos may be “installing an entirely new offense,” but so far new coach Sean Payton is pleased with the centerpiece of that offense.

Payton told reporters after Thursday’s organized team activities that quarterback Russell Wilson was “sharp” as the Broncos get off and running.

“These guys are doing well, and (Wilson is) picking it up — the timing and all of those things that are required,” Payton said. “For the first five weeks, we were just lifting and running. Now we’re getting into some football activity. We are ahead of schedule on the practice. He’s picking it up good — he looks good and looks sharp.”

Wilson is entering his second season in Denver after a disastrous Year 1. The Broncos were hailed as Super Bowl contenders when they acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, but they went 5-12 as Wilson had the least effective year of his career while dealing with multiple injuries.

In 15 starts, Wilson threw for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while taking a league-high 55 sacks. The disappointing year led to the firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games, with Payton being hired out of a brief retirement to take over the job.

Payton coached the New Orleans Saints to one Super Bowl victory and will try to work similar magic in Denver.

“It’s the third day” of OTAs, Payton said. “… Look, we’re installing an entirely new offense. You see glimpses and then you see a lot we have to correct. The process is going well.”

Payton said running back Javonte Williams is practicing “in a limited capacity” at OTAs. The Broncos’ No. 1 running back tore the ACL and LCL in his right knee during Week 4 of his second NFL season and missed the rest of the campaign.

“We are being smart,” Payton said. “Obviously — and I said this to you before — we were encouraged heading into this time of the season. It’s good to have him out here.”

