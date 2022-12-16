Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett breaks finger vs. 49ers

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett sustained a broken index finger during his team’s final drive in Thursday’s 21-13 loss to the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Coach Pete Carroll said the team is assessing its options in regard to Lockett, who could have surgery with the hope of returning at some point this season.

“I can’t fathom playing without Tyler,” Carroll said. “I got a chance to hang with him, just to try to express what it’s like to be working with a guy like this for so long. He’s such an incredible player. He’s not in tremendous pain.”

Carroll continued: “You feel sorry for him, but he’s such a magnificent football player and a member of the team and member of the community and our area and our fans … that we’re gonna miss the heck out of him for whatever he misses.”

Carroll told reporters that Lockett’s injury is similar to the one running back Rashaad Penny sustained in training camp in 2018. Penny had surgery on Aug. 15 and was back on the field in time for the Seahawks’ season opener on Sept. 9.

“There’s a couple different ways that they can do the surgery,” Carroll said. “One of the ways gives him a chance to be back. Remember Rashaad Penny … had an injury similar, very similar. So they’ve already floated that thought and they’re going to talk about all the options and all that and we’re going to love him up and take care of him. Whatever the right thing to do to take care of him, we’re going to do.”

Lockett, 30, finished with seven catches for 68 yards on Thursday. He leads the team in receiving yards (964) and touchdowns (eight), while his 78 catches trail only DK Metcalf on the club.

The loss of Lockett likely will open the door for Marquise Goodwin to draw into the starting lineup for the Seahawks (7-7), who visit the Kansas Chiefs on Dec. 24. Goodwin has 38 catches for 387 yards with four touchdowns.

–Field Level Media