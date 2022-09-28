Seahawks put Travis Homer (ribs) on IR

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks placed third-string running back Travis Homer (ribs) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Homer will have to miss at least four games. Coach Pete Carroll said Homer was “really sore” after leaving Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

In a corresponding move, the team signed cornerback Xavier Crawford off the practice squad to fill the spot on the active roster. He was elevated to the 53-man roster the past two games and played on special teams.

Homer, 24, has 18 yards rushing and four catches for 33 yards in a reserve role so far this season, his fourth with Seattle. He has also played a significant role on special teams.

He’s listed behind starter Rashaad Penny and rookie Kenneth Walker III on the RB depth chart.

The Seahawks also signed running back Godwin Igwebuike and fullback Cullen Gillaspia to the practice squad. Safety Scott Nelson was released from the 16-man squad to make room.

–Field Level Media