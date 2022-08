Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19 and is participating in team meetings virtually from home.

The Seahawks said in a statement that Carroll, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive Sunday and is “experiencing mild symptoms.”

Carroll, 70, is entering his 13th season as coach of the Seahawks. The team is coming off a 7-10 campaign in 2021.

