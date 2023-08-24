San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance reportedly has severely diminished trade value with some NFL execs

Many around the NFL expect the San Francisco 49ers to soon trade new third-string quarterback Trey Lance, however, what some around the league believe the team will get back in a deal reportedly varies greatly.

The story of Trey Lance as a member of the San Franciso 49ers organization includes some surprising peaks and valleys. The organization seemingly indicated he could be their future franchise QB when they gave up multiple draft picks to move up and make him the third overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

They again seemed to show their hope for his potential when they chose to bench proven veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Lance in his second season with the franchise. Unfortunately, an ankle injury ended his year after two games, and he lost the starting job when Brock Purdy shocked the NFL world with one of the most unexpected rookie performances in recent memory when he was thrust into the role late in 2022.

Lance’s story with the 49ers has only spiraled downward since the end of last season and hit a new low point on Wednesday when the team officially announced that failed former first-round pick Sam Darnold would be Purdy’s backup instead of him. Now, a trade out of San Francisco for the North Dakota State alum seems all but guaranteed.

Trey Lance stats (Career): 797 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT, 84.5 passer rating

49ers may only get a late round draft pick in possible Trey Lance trade

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

However, what the 49ers get in a potential Trey Lance trade is all over the map when you talk to those inside the NFL. After the news on Wednesday, The Athletic asked decision-makers around the league about what they feel is the QB’s value in a trade and there were all kinds of responses.

“Three executives believed the 49ers could acquire at least a third-round pick for Lance — maybe as high as a second-rounder if a team is desperate enough — or a third plus a late-round selection. The rest believed a late Saturday pick would be the best-case scenario for San Francisco, with a couple who were skeptical the Niners could move him at all.” – The Athletic

The possibility of a second or sixth-round selection is a huge difference and just shows how wide-ranging the opinions on Lance are. The report added the “believers” still see a lot of untapped potential in the young QB. Others have soured on him due to his injury history, inexperience as a starter, and performance when given the opportunity.