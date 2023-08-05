The San Francisco 49ers entered training camp believing they had one of the best quarterback rooms in the NFL. So far during training camp, that confidence in the quarterbacks has been rewarded with excellent play.

San Francisco’s situation at quarterback was one of the biggest storylines heading into NFL training camp. Brock Purdy, the projected starter, was recovering from elbow surgery that could’ve jeopardized his availability for Week 1 and limited his reps at the very start of 49ers’ training camp.

Brock Purdy stats (2022): 67.1% completion, 13-4 TD-INT, 107.3 QB rating

With Purdy working his way back into form, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold were thrust into the spotlight. Lance, who was floated in trade rumors this offseason, faced an uphill battle against Darnold in the head-to-head competition. Lance struggled early and Purdy had to shake off some rust, but things are reportedly looking much better now for San Francisco.

David Lombardi of The Athletic covered the 49ers’ practices this week, highlighting the big days all three quarterbacks have had and the improvements made from the first days of training camp.

Sam Darnold stats (2022): 92.6 QB rating, 7-3 TD-INT, 1,143 passing yards, 4-2 record

San Francisco’s quarterbacks got off to a rough start, per Lombardi, completing just 48 percent of their pass attempts in the first three practices. However, the 49ers’ passers have now combined for a 72 percent completion rate in the last five practices.

“I think our quarterback room, as you guys can see, is playing at a real high level.” Trey Lance on the performance of the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks in recent days

Purdy, who is now receiving first-team reps and throwing more often, completed 12-of-18 attempts in a recent practice. Far more importantly for head coach Kyle Shanahan, Purdy let the first-team offense down the field for a touchdown in three plays against one of the best NFL defenses. Because he did it so quickly, Shanahan had the offense run the drill again from the 20-yard line and Purdy threw another touchdown pass on the third play of the drive.

Darnold and Lance were just as effective in their opportunities. Darnold completed 12-of-14 passes, while Lance completed 8-of-11 pass attempts. After the strong performance, Lance improved his completion rate this summer to 69 percent and he’s earned a lot of praise from the coaching staff.

As of now, the 49ers still plan for Purdy to be their starting quarterback in Week 1 and his performance in practices has strengthened the team’s confidence he’ll be ready. If Purdy struggles or experiences a setback, its evident San Francisco’s other options at quarterback are ready to step in and help execute Shanahan’s offense.