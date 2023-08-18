Sam Howell named Commanders starting QB

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders second-year quarterback Sam Howell will be under center to start the season, coach Ron Rivera announced Friday.

“Sam’s our guy,” Rivera said. “I’m very confident and comfortable saying he’s our starter.”

The Commanders open the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10.

Friday’s announcement wasn’t a surprising one, considering Howell has worked with the starters since the beginning of spring practices. Offseason acquisition Jacoby Brissett replaced Howell for a number of first-team snaps prior to the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns last Friday.

Howell completed 9 of 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in Washington’s 17-15 victory over Cleveland.

“This was about what Sam did,” Rivera said. “Jacoby has been a true pro and done everything asked, and he’s also helped mentor Sam. He’s a more than viable quarterback. But there were certain things Sam had to show us and everybody knew from my perspective it was Sam’s to lose and he did nothing to lose it.”

Howell, who turns 23 next month, was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft out of North Carolina.

His lone appearance last season was in the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for a touchdown.

–Field Level Media