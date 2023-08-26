Sam Hartman has Notre Dame looking dangerous through 1 game

Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman and Notre Dame found itself has major favorites heading into Saturday’s season opener against an overmatched Navy team in Ireland.

This wasn’t going to be the quarterback’s biggest test of the season. Even then, there was intrigue about what he might be able to do for the Irish after a solid 2022 campaign with the Demon Deacons. Hartman and Notre Dame more than answered this question across the pond.

Notre Dame scored a touchdown on each of its first five possessions, including ending the first half with Hartman touchdown passes to Jaden Greathouse and Jayden Thomas.

The 6-foot-1 Hartman showed the same pocket awareness and escapability that he displayed with Wake Forest during what was a brilliant two-year span for the signal caller that saw him tally 77 touchdown passes compared to 26 interceptions.

Sam Hartman stats (vs. Navy): 19-of-23 passing, 251 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

On the ground, former four-star recruit Audric Estime led things with 95 yards on 16 attempts with a touchdown as Notre Dame blew out Navy by the score of 42-3. Fellow four-star recruit and freshman Jeremiyah Love added 40 yards on four attempts, showcasing his electric playmaking ability in the process.

But it was all about Hartman’s ability to control things as he worked under new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, who has the unenviable task of replacing the respected Tommy Rees.

“He’s started 42 games. It’s all about him going out there and executing,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said about Sam Hartman after the game. “And what I really thought he did a great job was putting our offense in a great position to execute.”

Notre Dame finished the game with 444 total yards and 27 first downs. It went 5-of-7 on third down while 14 of Hartman’s 19 completions went for first downs. It was a tremendous all-around performance.

On the defensive side, Navy tallied just 12 first downs and 169 yards of offense. Joshua Burnham and Rylie Mills each got to Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai for a sack. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen averaged a mere 2.6 yards per rush.

Sam Hartman on Heisman watch list after leading Notre Dame to blowout win

Our preseason Heisman watch had Hartman ranked No. 7 among all college football players, directly behind the better known Drake Maye of North Carolina.

Obviously, USC’s Caleb Williams is the odds-on favorite to earn his second consecutive Heisman. Fellow quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Jordan Travis (Florida State) are also right up there.

But given Hartman’s status as a starting quarterback for one of the most recognizable programs in the nation, he’s certainly on the radar.

Sam Hartman stats (2021-22): 7,929 passing yards, 89 total TD, 26 INT

Those are some eye-opening numbers for the senior quarterback. They are also one of the reasons Notre Dame opted to replace recent transfers Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner with Hartman.

It will only get tougher for Notre Dame from here

We have to put Notre Dame’s Week 0 win into context. It headed to Ireland as three-touchdown favorites over a Navy team that went 4-8 a season ago and has won 11 games over the past three campaigns. In no way is this going to represent the Irish’s biggest test of the season.

After taking on Tennessee State, North Carolina State and Central Michigan over the next three games (all likely wins), Notre Dame must contend with the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on September 23. A few weeks later, it also hosts Williams and the sixth-ranked USC Trojans. Then on Nov. 4, the Irish must go up against another top-10 team in Clemson on the road.

These are the three games that will define what ND is able to do and whether the team is a legitimate candidate for the College Football Playoff.

As it is, Saturday’s blowout win over Navy was a great start for Hartman and the Irish. That can’t be discounted.