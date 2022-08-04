Salvador Perez drives in four as Royals top Red Sox

Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Salvador Perez’s three-run, line-drive homer capped a four-run seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 7-3 on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series.

Perez collected four RBIs on the night. His home run was reviewed after the ball appeared to hit the wall below the railing, but the call stood. Boston manager Alex Cora emerged from the dugout to argue with plate umpire Bill Welke, who ejected him.

Prior to Perez’s blast, Bobby Witt Jr. drove in the go-ahead run with a single that scored Nicky Lopez.

Eric Hosmer, who starred for the Royals from 2011-17, made his Red Sox debut, going 0-for-3 with a walk.

Taylor Clarke (3-1), who blew a save opportunity, was the winning pitcher.

Darwinzon Hernandez (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs in the seventh.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Kansas City’s Kris Bubic allowed two runs on four hits in six innings to record his fourth straight quality start. He struck out six and walked one. Boston’s Nick Pivetta gave up three runs on seven hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers ripped a two-run single down the left field line in the top of the first. Jaylin Davis led off with a walk and went to third on a double by Tommy Pham, and both came home on Devers’ hit.

The Royals wasted little time in tying the game in the bottom of the first. MJ Melendez led off with a home run. Witt beat out an infield single, stole second, advanced to third on a deep flyball by Perez and scored on a sacrifice fly by Vinnie Pasquantino.

The Royals took the lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Perez. Lopez led off with a walk, stole second and scored when Perez’s two-out line drive beyond the reach of Hosmer at first base.

Boston’s Kevin Plawecki drove home Christian Arroyo with the tying run with a two-out single in the seventh.

