Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s second semifinal between fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece and the Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova was suspended due to rain, with Sakkari up one set at the Guadalajara (Mexico) Open Akron.

The pair will finish their semifinal Sunday afternoon and then turn around to play No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the finals later in the day.

Sakkari won the first set 7-5 in 83 minutes before the rains came.

Pegula defeated Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (3), 6-1 in the first semifinal.

–Field Level Media