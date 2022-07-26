Saints sign RB Malcolm Brown, two others

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with running back Malcolm Brown on Tuesday.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed by the Saints.

Brown joins Mark Ingram, and others, as insurance with the NFL reportedly still monitoring Alvin Kamara’s legal situation stemming from his February arrest on battery charges in Las Vegas.

Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, has an Aug. 1 court date and potentially could be suspended by the league under the personal conduct policy.

The Saints also announced that safety Tyrann Mathieu has been excused from the beginning of training camp to handle a personal family matter. The club did not provide details.

Also on Tuesday, the Saints agreed to terms with center Nick Martin and defensive end Scott Patchan, and waived cornerback Jordan Miller, offensive lineman Derek Schweiger and punter Daniel Whelan.

Brown, 29, had 33 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown in seven games last season with the Miami Dolphins. He has totaled 331 rushes for 1,313 yards and 12 scores in 77 career games with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Dolphins.

Martin, 29, has started 62 of his 79 games played with the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders.

Patchan was signed by the Indianapolis Colts following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived on Saturday.

–Field Level Media