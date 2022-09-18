Saints running back Alvin Kamara out, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette in

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette plans to play in Sunday’s game against the Saints, but New Orleans is not planning to have top back Alvin Kamara for the Week 2 matchup.

New Orleans anticipates injured quarterback Jameis Winston (back) and backup running back Mark Ingram (ankle) to be on the field when the Saints host Tampa Bay.

Kamara is dealing with a rib injury and was questionable all week.

Fournette (hamstring), who rushed for 127 yards in Week 1, and wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) are both expected to play, but ESPN and NFL Network reported Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) is out.

Pregame workouts are likely to determine whether Bucs wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is given the green light.

–Field Level Media