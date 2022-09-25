Saints’ Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara active vs. Panthers

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and star running back Alvin Kamara are active for Sunday’s game against the host Carolina Panthers.

Winston (back, ankle) and Kamara (rib) were listed as questionable for the game after being limited participants in practice all week.

Winston, in his third season with the Saints and his second as their starting quarterback, has played in both games thus far but hurt his back in New Orleans’ 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener. His ankle injury was added to the injury report Wednesday.

Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, sat out last Sunday’s 20-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after recording nine carries for 39 yards against the Falcons.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) also is active and will make his season debut against the Panthers. He was listed as questionable to play on Friday.

Versatile jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill (rib), safety Marcus Maye (rib), running back Tony Jones Jr., guard Wyatt Davis and wide receiver Deonte Harty were listed as inactive for Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Alontae Taylor (knee) was listed as out for the game after missing practice on Friday.

On the inactive list for the Panthers are wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., running back Raheem Blackshear, linebacker Arron Mosby, offensive lineman Cade Mays, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins and defensive end Amare Barno.

–Field Level Media