Sahith Theegala leads by 2 strokes at Fortinet

Sahith Theegala carded a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday to maintain his spot atop the leaderboard after three rounds of the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif.

Theegala sits at 17-under 199, holding a two-stroke lead over three golfers, including Justin Thomas and Cam Davis, who fired matching 65s. South Korean S.H. Kim is also tied for second at 15 under after his 69.

Matt Kuchar also shot 65 to climb into a tie for fifth with Eric Cole, who finished with a 68. The pair are three shots off the lead at 14 under.

Theegala turned in a clean card, posting five birdies in his final 11 holes.

Thomas also recorded a bogey-free round, carding five birdies to go with an eagle on the par-5 15th hole.

