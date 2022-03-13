Sabres down Maple Leafs in Heritage Classic

Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save on a shot from Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) as defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) looks to clear the rebound in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Vinnie Hinostroza and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Sunday afternoon in the NHL Heritage Classic in Hamilton, Ont.

Hinostroza, who scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, also had an assist.

Tage Thompson added a goal and an assist for Buffalo in the game played outdoors at the home of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots for the Sabres, who have won two in a row.

Ondrej Kase and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two straight. Peter Mrazek made 33 saves for Toronto.

Buffalo had a 14-9 advantage of shots on goal in a goalless first period.

There were three goals in just short of three minutes to open the second period.

Anderson opened the period with a good save on Matthews.

Kase scored his 12th goal of the season at 0:40 on a rebound as he kicked the puck onto his stick.

Krebs scored at 1:22, shooting from the slot after a pass from Hinostroza.

Matthews scored his league-leading 45th from the right circle at 2:57 on a pass from Alexander Kerfoot.

Hinostroza scored at 10:53 of the second when his pass into the slot deflected past Mrazek off the skate of Toronto defenseman T.J. Brodie.

Toronto had a 27-23 advantage in shots on goal after two periods.

Mrazek made a good glove save on Casey Mittelstadt at 3:38 of the third during a Buffalo power play.

Hinostroza scored his 10th of the season on a shot from a sharp angle that squeezed past Mrazek at 5:16 of the third period.

Krebs scored his sixth goal of the season at 13:49 of the third from the slot. Mrazek inadvertently knocked the net off its mooring as the puck went in. The goal stood after a video review.

Thompson scored his 24th goal, short-handed, into an empty net, at 17:35 of the third.

The teams switched ends after 10 minutes of the third period. The Maple Leafs skated into the wind in the first period.

–Field Level Media