Ryan Brehm wins at Puerto Rico for first PGA Tour title

Ryan Brehm talks to his caddie before teeing off on the eighth in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Ryan Brehm earned his first PGA Tour title at the best possible time, cruising to a six-shot victory Sunday in the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Playing on the final start of a minor medical exemption, Brehm arrived in Puerto Rico with some pressure. He needed to finish in first or solo second to maintain his PGA Tour card.

He did just that, with Sunday’s bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 moving him to 20-under 268 for the week. The victory clinched Brehm a two-year exemption on tour.

Brehm opened his round with a birdie and added four more the rest of the day, including three straight at holes 9-11.

After entering the week No. 773 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Brehm also qualified for The Players Championship next week with the win.

Max McGreevy shot a 69 to finish alone in second at 14 under. Brandon Wu (69) and Tommy Gainey (70) tied for third at 13 under, and Callum Tarren of England (70) was tied for fifth with Chad Ramey (71) at 12 under.

–Field Level Media