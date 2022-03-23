Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. declares for NBA draft

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Harper Jr. declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, ending one of the greatest careers in Rutgers history.

Harper posted his announcement Wednesday on Twitter, thanking his fans, family, teammates and coaches.

Harper is projected to be a second-round pick.

Harper earned second team All-Big Ten and honorable mention All-American honors this season. He averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 32 starts in 2021-22, leading the Scarlet Knights to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 1975-76.

The 6-foot-6 Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, averaged 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 121 career games (109 starts) in Piscataway, N.J.

He finishes his career with 1,525 points, tied with Roy Hinson Jr. (1979-83) for 11th-most in program history.

Harper had another year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 extension granted by the NCAA.

–Field Level Media