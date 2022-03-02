Russian tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova speaks out against war

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia returns a shot to Leylah Fernandez of Canada during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on October 10, 2021.Leylah Fernandez Vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova2071

Russian tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova continued her strong opposition to her nation’s invasion of Ukraine during a Wednesday interview with CNN.

Two days after writing on social media, in a shot at Russian president Vladimir Putin, “Personal ambitions or political motives cannot justify violence,” Pavlyuchenkova expanded on her position.

“I’m not going to be selfish and talk about sports and my career, which is very important to me, but I think right now it’s more about our future and our life, really,” Pavlyuchenkova told CNN. “It’s more than a sport right now.

“I’m very good friends with a lot of Ukrainian players on tour, and I was in touch with them, and I just want to say I understand them and I feel for them and my heart is broken, as much as (theirs). I also understand their position and I just want the violence to stop.”

Pavlyuchenkova, 30, is the world’s 14th-ranked player. She owns 12 career WTA Tour singles titles, though her 2021 French Open final appearance is the only time she’s advanced past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event.

Pavlyuchenkova also has competed for her nation, winning an Olympic gold medal in mixed doubles in 2020 and leading Russia to the Billie Jean King Cup championship last year.

In her Monday tweet, Pavlyuchenkova added of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “This takes away from the future not only from us, but also from our children. I am confused and do not know how to help in this situation.

“I’m just an athlete who plays tennis. I am not a politician, not a public figure, I have no experience in this. I can only publicly disagree with these decisions taken and openly talk about it.

“Stop the violence, stop the war.”

–Field Level Media