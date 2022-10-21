Russell Wilson likely game-time decision for Broncos vs. Jets

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that the team likely will make the call on gameday whether to play injured quarterback Russell Wilson against the visiting New York Jets on Sunday.

“He’s day-to-day at this point, so it’ll probably be a game-time (decision),” Hackett told reporters. “We just want to be sure he can protect himself. That’s the most important thing.”

Wilson was limited in practice for the third consecutive day and was listed as questionable to play Sunday after he hurt his hamstring during Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s also playing through an injury to his throwing shoulder, a partially torn lat muscle that required a platelet-rich plasma injection.

Backup Brett Rypien would be tapped to start if Wilson can’t go. Rypien shared first-string reps with Wilson at practice to prepare for that possibility. Journeyman Josh Johnson is also with Denver but would need to be called up from the practice squad.

The Broncos’ offense has struggled despite the offseason acquisition of Wilson. The former Super Bowl winner has thrown for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions through six games, completing 58.6 percent of his passes, far below his career average of 64.8.

Last season marked the first time in his 11-year NFL career that Wilson missed a game, ending a 149-game ironman streak. He missed three in all last season for the Seattle Seahawks.

“He’s a grinder,” Hackett said. “He works hard and he’s tough. That’s who he is — he fights through everything.”

Denver cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring) was ruled out and safety Caden Sterns (hip) was listed as doubtful. Defensive tackle DeShawn Williams did not practice Friday with a back injury and is questionable, along with offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (foot), linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle).

The Jets ruled out defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (ankle) and wide receiver Elijah Moore, who requested a trade Thursday. Safety Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) is questionable.

–Field Level Media