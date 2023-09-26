Russ cooked? Wilson new favorite to be first QB benched

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson can’t be blamed for the Denver Broncos’ embarrassing 70-20 loss at Miami in Week 3, but that hasn’t stopped oddsmakers from making him the favorite to be the first NFL quarterback benched this season.

Plenty of candidates are emerging, but it’s Wilson who leads the way at 4/1 at SportsBetting.ag.

First QB Benched Odds

Russell Wilson (4/1)

Ryan Tannehill (5/1)

Justin Fields (6/1)

Sam Howell (7/1)

Desmond Ridder (9/1)

Baker Mayfield (12/1)

Jimmy Garoppolo (12/1)

Mac Jones (12/1)

Kenny Pickett (14/1)

Kirk Cousins (14/1)

Anthony Richardson (20/1)

Bryce Young (20/1)

CJ Stroud (20/1)

Dak Prescott (25/1)

Geno Smith (33/1)

Daniel Jones (50/1)

Derek Carr (50/1)

Matthew Stafford (50/1)

Brock Purdy (66/1)

Jordan Love (100/1)

Trevor Lawrence (100/1)

Wilson has completed 65.4 percent of his passes with six touchdowns against two interceptions during Denver’s 0-3 start.

Playing in his favor is Wilson’s contract, which makes parting with him difficult. He is tied to the Broncos through the 2028 season on a five-year, $242.6 million deal. Playing against Wilson remaining as the Broncos’ long-term quarterback is a head coach who inherited the 34-year-old. Sean Payton brought in backup Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-year veteran who has played in 13 career games.

Stidham may not be Denver’s franchise quarterback of the future, either. By contrast, the Tennessee Titans have added quarterbacks in each of the past two NFL drafts — Malik Willis in the third round in 2022 and Will Levis in the second round this past spring.

Ryan Tannehill has struggled during the Titans’ 1-2 start, completing just 59.0 percent of his passes with a lone touchdown against three picks. He threw for only 104 yards in Sunday’s 27-3 loss at Cleveland.

However, Tennessee is only a game behind Indianapolis in what is shaping up as a wide-open AFC South. Both Jacksonville and Houston also are 1-2.

While Tannehill is in his 11th NFL season, Levis has yet to throw a regular-season pass and Willis was extremely shaky in eight appearances last season, completing 50.8 percent of his passes while throwing no touchdown passes and three picks.

The third-lowest odds belong the Chicago’s Justin Fields. The Bears have been largely uncompetitive in starting 0-3. However, they need to figure out what they have in Fields ahead of next year’s draft, and backups Nathan Peterman and Tyson Bagent don’t provide a likely upgrade to the extent Chicago would need to be more consistent offensively.

A different dilemma is facing Ron Rivera in Washington. He wasn’t hired by the current ownership group, which has made it clear that Rivera’s future is solely dependent upon wins and losses.

The Commanders are 2-1 and have a roster largely capable of staying in the NFC playoff picture. The X-factor remains first-year starting quarterback Sam Howell, who is coming off a four-interception performance in a 37-3 home loss to Buffalo.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett is waiting in the wings if Howell continues to falter. The Commanders follow a tough road trip to Philadelphia with games against Chicago, Atlanta and the New York Giants — a stretch against teams that are a combined 3-6 that could determine the fates of Howell and Rivera.

–Field Level Media