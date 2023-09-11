Royals-White Sox rained out; doubleheader set for Tuesday

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Monday night’s series opener between the Kansas City Royals and host Chicago White Sox was rained out and postponed to Tuesday.

Instead, the Royals and White Sox will play a straight doubleheader beginning at 3:40 p.m. CT.

Monday’s game was scheduled to pit Royals right-hander Brady Singer (8-10, 5.34 ERA) against White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease (6-7, 4.98).

Singer will oppose Cease in Game 1 of Tuesday’s twin bill, then Royals right-hander Jordan Lyles (4-16, 6.24) will oppose White Sox right-hander Touki Toussaint (3-7, 4.71) in Game 2.

Both American League Central foes have already been eliminated from the playoff race entering their final series of the season.

