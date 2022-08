Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners sent left-hander Anthony Misiewicz to the Kansas City Royals on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

The Mariners designated Misiewicz for assignment Sunday.

Misiewicz, 27, went 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA in 17 appearances for the Mariners this season. He debuted in 2020 and is 5-8 with a 4.48 ERA in 104 career relief appearances, all with the Mariners.

–Field Level Media