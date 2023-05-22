Royals DFA Hunter Dozier

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals on Monday designated infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier, who’s in the third year of a $25 million contract.

The Royals are on the hook for the remainder of Dozier’s $7.25 million in 2023 and the $9 million he’s owed in 2024.

Infielder Nicky Lopez takes Dozier’s roster spot. The club reinstated Lopez from the 10-day injured list on Monday after a bout with appendicitis.

Dozier, 31, is batting .183 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 29 games (25 starts) this season, his seventh with the Royals. He appeared at first base, third base and corner outfield this season. He’s a career .238 hitter with 73 homers.

Lopez, 28, is batting .200 with seven RBIs in 24 games (18 starts) this season. He’s a career .250 hitter in four-plus seasons with the Royals.

–Field Level Media