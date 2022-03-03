Royal Ravens rally to win CDL Major 1 opener

Jan 25, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans cheer as Paris Legion defeats Los Angeles OpTic Gaming during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The London Royal Ravens came from behind for a win and joined the Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas and Toronto Ultra in prevailing Thursday on the opening day of the Call of Duty League Major 1.

The top four teams in the Major 1 group phase began the double-elimination playoffs in the winners bracket. The bottom four teams in the standings enter the action Friday, when they will oppose the Thursday losers.

All matches are best-of-five until the best-of-nine grand final. The Major champion will earn 65 Call of Duty League points while the runner-up will get 50 points.

The Royal Ravens dropped two of the first three maps to the Los Angeles Guerrillas before rallying for a 3-2 win. The Ultra, London’s next opponent, earned a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Thieves.

The other second-round winners-bracket matchup features two teams that swept their openers 3-0. The FaZe downed the Boston Breach, and OpTic rolled past the Seattle Surge.

London opened with a 250-241 on Tuscan Hardpoint before the Guerrillas claimed Berlin Search and Destroy 6-5 and Gavutu Control 3-2. The Ravens bounced back to take Berlin Hardpoint 250-98 and Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-3.

The Thieves jumped in front with a 250-167 victory on Gavutu Hardpoint. The Ultra took Tuscan Search and Destroy 6-2 and Tuscan Control 3-2, but the Thieves pushed the game to a decisive fifth map by winning Berlin Hardpoint 250-145. Toronto then sealed the series with a 6-3 triumph on Desert Siege Search and Destroy.

Atlanta handled Boston 250-207 on Bocage Hardpoint, 6-4 on Tuscan Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Tuscan Control.

Texas downed Seattle 250-209 on Bocage Hardpoint, 6-3 on Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Tuscan Control.

In first-round losers-bracket matches on Friday, the Breach will oppose the Florida Mutineers, the Surge will face the Paris Legion, the Guerrillas will take on the Minnesota R0KKR and the Thieves will square off with the New York Subliners.

Call of Duty League Major 1 points pool

1. 65 CDL points

2. 50 CDL points

3. 40 CDL points

4. 30 CDL points

5-6. 20 CDL points

7-8. 10 CDL points

9-12. no CDL points

