Royal Ravens grab share of first place in CDL Major 4 qualifying

The London Royal Ravens remained unbeaten in Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying, defeating the Atlanta FaZe 3-1 on Friday as Week 3 got underway.

London (4-0) tied the idle New York Subliners (4-0) for first place, while Atlanta (2-2) slipped into a tie for fifth place.

In other Friday action, the Florida Mutineers (2-2) rallied for a 3-2 win over the last-place Paris Legion (0-4), and the Minnesota Rokkr (2-2) eked out a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Surge (1-3).

The results of each team’s five matches in qualifying, which runs through Sunday, will determine the seeding for Major 4. The $500,000 main event will run July 21-24 at Kings Theatre in New York.

The Royal Ravens opened with a 250-247 win on Gavutu Hardpoint and a 6-4 win on Bocage Search and Destroy. The FaZe extended the match by winning 3-0 on Berlin Control, but London sealed the series with a 250-240 victory on Tuscan Hardpoint.

England’s Joey “Gismo” Owen notched 85 kills and a plus-1.09 kill-death ratio for London, while Chris “Simp” Lehr of the United States had 89 kills and a plus-1.14 K-D ratio for Atlanta.

The Legion jumped out to a 2-1 lead by sandwiching wins on Tuscan Hardpoint (250-177) and Tuscan Control (3-0) around a 6-3 defeat on Berlin Search and Destroy. However, the Mutineers stormed back to claim Berlin Hardpoint 250-228 and Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-4.

Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak of the United States led Florida with 86 kills and a plus-1.05 K-D ratio. Canada’s Bryan “Jimbo” Sabman paced Paris with 100 kills and a plus-1.25 K-D ratio.

The Rokkr seemingly took control by capturing Bocage Hardpoint 250-241 and Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-3 before the Surge won Tuscan Control 3-2 and Berlin Hardpoint 250-117. Minnesota took the decisive fifth map, Tuscan Search and Destroy, 6-4.

Colt “Havok” McLendon of the United States registered 105 kills and a plus-1.06 K-D ratio for the Rokkr, while Australia’s Amer “Pred” Zulbeari amassed 122 kills and a plus-1.30 K-D ratio for the Surge.

Week 3 of qualifying continues Saturday with four matches:

–Paris Legion vs. Minnesota Rokkr

–Boston Breach vs. Toronto Ultra

–Los Angeles Thieves vs. Florida Mutineers

–Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta FaZe

Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

T1. London Royal Ravens, 40 points, 4-0, +8

T1. New York Subliners, 40 points, 4-0, +8

3. Boston Breach, 30 points, 3-1, +2

4. Los Angeles Thieves, 20 points, 2-1, +5

T5. Atlanta FaZe, 20 points, 2-2, 0

T5. Florida Mutineers, 20 points, 2-2, 0

7. Minnesota Rokkr, 20 points, 2-2, -2

8. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-2, -4

9. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-3, -2

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-3, -3

T10. OpTic Texas, 10 points, 1-3, -3

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-4, -9

