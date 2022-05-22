Royal Never Give Up surge to MSI Rumble Stage lead

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Royal Never Give Up vaulted into first place in the Rumble Stage with two wins Sunday at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea.

PSG Talon began their day with a stunning upset of previously unbeaten G2 Esports.

Including 12 straight wins to begin this event, G2 had a 24-game winning streak dating back to March 26.

RNG (5-1) defeated Saigon Buffalo before handing G2 (4-2) another setback to move into first place.

T1 (4-2) are tied for second place after defeating Evil Geniuses and PSG Talon (2-4).

Evil Geniuses (3-3) evened their Rumble Stage record with a victory over winless Saigon Buffalo (0-6).

The Rumble Stage is a double round-robin and all matches are best-of-one with the top four teams advancing. The final Knockout Stage is a single-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-five.

Play in the $250,000 League of Legends tournament continues through May 29.

The action continues Monday with six more matches:

–PSG Talon vs. G2 Esports

–T1 vs. Evil Geniuses

–Saigon Buffalo vs. Royal Never Give Up

–G2 Esports vs. T1

–Saigon Buffalo vs. PSG Talon

–Royal Never Give Up vs. Evil Geniuses

Rumble Stage standings:

1. Royal Never Give Up, 5-1

T2. G2 Esports, 4-2

T2. T1, 4-2

4. Evil Geniuses, 3-3

5. PSG Talon, 2-4

6. Saigon Buffalo, 0-6

Prize pool and final standings:

1. TBD — $75,000

2. TBD — $50,000

3-4. TBD — $25,000

5-6. TBD — $17,500

7-8. RED Canids, ORDER — $8,325

9-10. Team Aze, DetonatioN FocusMe — $6,675

11. Istanbul Wildcats — $5,000

–Field Level Media