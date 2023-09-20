Rory McIlroy to play DP World Tour Championship in November

Rory McIlroy plans to play in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

McIlroy is a two-time DP World Tour Championship winner and ended the 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2022 seasons first in the season standings.

“Playing at the DP World Tour Championship is always an amazing experience. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to enjoy a lot of success in Dubai and at this event in particular,” McIlroy said. “The fans have been great, it’s amazing to have that support out there for us. When you have the top 50 golfers from the DP World Tour, you know it is going to be a fantastic competition. I’ve won here on a couple of occasions and I would love to be right there come Sunday with both trophies to my name.”

The tournament is played Nov. 16-19.

McIlroy, 34, won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Genesis Scottish Open and leads Spain’s Jon Rahm by more than 2,100 points in the Race to Dubai Rankings. McIlroy played in three more DP World Tour tournaments than Rahm, notching two wins, one runner-up, one third-place finish and finishing 4-10 three times.

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox is currently third (2,345 points), Poland’s Adrian Meronk fourth (2,065 points) and Australia’s Min Woo Lee fifth (1,992).

Rahm earlier this month confirmed he will play in the event, which includes the top 50 golfers on the DP World Tour.

–Field Level Media